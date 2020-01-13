Lehman High School investigating photo showing student with handgun

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Lehman High School is investigating a social media post that appears to show a student holding a handgun with a reference to the high school, per a school letter sent to parents.

The school says it has identified the individual in the video and has determined that there is no threat to the campus.

“Know that our response to concerns is always thorough and we are confident that no threat exists to our school and that our students, your children, are safe,” the letter from Principal Karen Zuniga reads.