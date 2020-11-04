Lawsuit calling for Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra’s removal is denied

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A judge has denied a citizen’s petition for the removal of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Kent ‘Bud’ Wymore, on behalf of resident Nathan Kaspar.

Kaspar accused Becerra of taking “at least Fifty Thousand ($50,000) dollars from the hard-working taxpayers of this State for work that he did not do,” in 2019 and 2020.

Government code indicates a county judge can collect a salary supplement from the state “if at least 40 percent of the functions that the judge performs are ‘judicial functions.’”

The lawsuit alleged Becerra never performed any “judicial function” duties, which would include exercising civil jurisdiction, criminal jurisdiction or sitting as a magistrate.

In an order filed on October 15, Judge Margaret Mirabal wrote Becerra’s “removal from office is not justified, as a matter of law.”

It specified that judicial functions aren’t defined and that means it can be difficult to determine whether someone is meeting those requirements. “As a matter of law, this case does not involve a ‘clearly defined duty or obligation’ as required by Texas Law for a removal of a County Officer from Office,” the opinion said.

In a statement to KXAN in September, Becerra’s attorney wrote the lawsuit was “baseless.”