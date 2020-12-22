Last day to apply for Hays County COVID-19 relief is Tuesday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The last day to apply for COVID-19 relief in Hays County is Tuesday.

The Hays County COVID-19 Relief Fund, approved in November by county commissioners, provides mortgage, rent and utility payment assistance to county residents who can show they’ve lost their jobs or have had an income reduction, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants between $500-$5,000 will be awarded based on need, and those eligible for funds must prove income loss or reduction starting March 1. The assistance is for a maximum of three months, and the number of family members per household is determined by those who were there as of March 1.

The program is administered by the county and the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team, and there’s $170,000 left to give out to those who need the help. The application can be downloaded on the Blanco River Regional Recovery Team’s website.