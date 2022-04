WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — First responders are working to control a large grass fire near an elementary school in Wimberley, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is located near FM 2325 and Jacobs Well Elementary.

HCSO said to avoid the area and find alternate routes if you need to travel through that area.

Large grass fire in Wimberley (Viewer Photo)

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.