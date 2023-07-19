Kyle, Texas, is again trying to set the world record for the most same-name people in one spot. (Getty)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin may be the Live Music Capital, but a trip 20 miles south on Interstate 35 will take you to another capital.

Kyle is the official, trademarked Pie Capital of Texas, and it celebrates that title every year with its Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival this year will take place on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, at Lake Kyle Park.

There will be live music, a mini carnival, tethered hot air balloon rides, hot air balloon glows, a vendor market, food and drinks, a 3.14-mile walk/run, a “Tiny Tot PIEathalon” for kids, a pie-eating contest, a Pi Recital Contest, fireworks and more, according to the city.

Live music performances begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, then at 3 p.m. on Saturday. A schedule of performances is below:

Friday, Sept. 1:

5:30-7 p.m. – Guy Forsyth

8-9 p.m. – Del Castillo

9:30-10:30 p.m – Roger Creager

Saturday, Sept. 2:

3-4 p.m. – Destiny Navairo featuring Raulito

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Las Fenix

6-7:30 p.m. – Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez

8-9 p.m. – Ram Herrera

9:15-10:30 p.m. – Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution

Entry to the festival will be $10 per day or $15 for the whole festival. Ages 17 and under are free, and adults 55 and up are $5 a day. The entry fee does not include tethered hot-air balloon rides, mini carnival rides or any vendor costs.

The City of Kyle is currently taking vendor applications. If you are interested in being a vendor at the 2023 Pie in the Sky Festival, visit PieintheSky.com.