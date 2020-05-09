Kyle woman offers free, homemade masks to neighborhood

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle woman is jumping into action to help her neighborhood by making masks and hanging them on a Christmas tree outside of her home.

She, like many during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided she wanted to do something to help her loved ones stay safe.

“The best way to protect my family and my loved ones is to help protect the people in my neighborhood too and I thought the more I distribute masks, the more I’m protecting my family,” said Jacqueline Smith.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

Smith’s masks have two layers of cotton fabric, with a piece of wire on the upper of the mask so it can fit snugly on the nose and elastic to hold it behind the ears.

Her mom taught her the basics of sewing when she was younger, and though it took a couple of trial runs to get the masks just right, she’s mastered her technique enough to pump out at least 200 masks.

“It helps me just as it does everybody else everyday just to sit down and have something to do and know that I’m doing something,” she explained.

The gratitude toward her work has also been an unexpected reward.

“Everybody’s been super sweet, I get people knocking on the door just to say ‘thank you.’ Donations have been awesome. Not what I expected at all,” she said.