KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Anyone who’s dealt with the tons of traffic in Kyle during rush hour could tell you something needs to be done. Next month, voters will decide if they want to pay more in taxes to make their roads nicer.

The City of Kyle is asking residents for a $294.4 million bond package to help keep up with its growing population.

According to a city spokesperson, Kyle’s population nearly doubled since 2016 — moving from around 35,000 to 60,000 residents.

With this in mind, voters will see Proposition A on the upcoming ballot, which would upgrade and expand 10 miles of brand new roadway.

These eight road projects would address mobility, congestion and safety in the city, but making these improvements isn’t cheap.

If the bond is approved, residents would see a 9.17 cents per $100 evaluation increase, equaling around $26 per month for an averagely priced single-family home.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said this project wouldn’t just benefit folks driving through his city but also make it more pleasant for those that live and work there.

“Right now, some of our roads really back up, because they’re not wide or smooth enough,” he said. “We want to make sure that as we grow, we’re solving those problems. So, if you live east or west of Kyle, you can get from point A to point B in a safe and efficient manner.”

Mitchell also believes this will pave the way for future needs.

“We want to make sure that when you come into our city or want to get into your neighborhood or want to get to a place of business or a park, you can do so easily and safely,” he concluded.

The city last passed a transportation bond in 2013 for $36 million. This work on five major roadways — North Burleson Street, Marketplace Avenue, Goforth Road, Bunton Creek Road and Lehman Road — is now complete.

The City of Kyle will host an open house on Oct. 20 for people to learn more about the bond. The community event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Kyle Public Works Building.