Kyle Traffic Alert: Windy Hill Road improvements shift, close lanes starting Monday

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A series of projects will affect traffic through Kyle for several weeks beginning Monday.

The City of Kyle said traffic on Purple Martin Avenue and Windy Hill Road will be shifted and lanes will be closed at times while crews work on improvements.

Traffic along Purple Martin Avenue & Windy Hill Road will be affected in the next few weeks as part of the Windy Hill Improvements Project. #KyleTX

— City of Kyle (@CityofKyleTX) July 8, 2021

On Monday, traffic on Purple Martin Avenue will be shifted to the east half of the street as crews put a gutter and new curb on the east part of it. Two days later on Wednesday, hot mix will go on Windy Hill Road and the westbound lane will be closed while crews work. Flaggers will be in the area to direct traffic.

On July 19, traffic on Windy Hill Road will shift to the north half of the road while crews start on a new phase of the improvement project. Almost 2,000 square feet of the road will be reconstructed during the project, which includes lane and shoulder improvements along with drainage and traffic signal installments.

The first two phases are complete and the project is in phase three of four. The project is scheduled to be completed in October.