KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle Wednesday sharply cut the number of hours customers can use water outdoors.

The city said it is toughening Stage Two watering restrictions because of increased demand on the water system.

Customers may water their lawns with hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation or automatic irrigation system only from 8 to 10 a.m. on these days:

Residential Odd-Numbered Addresses: Wednesdays

Residential Even-Numbered Addresses: Thursdays

Commercial & Multi-Family: Fridays

Normal Stage Two restrictions allow watering by hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose and drip irrigation from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on a designated day. Also Stage Two normally allows automatic irrigation from 12 to 10 a.m. on the designated day.

Customers can now only water with handheld hose or watering can from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. any day. Hoses must have a shut-off nozzle. Normal Stage Two allows for watering by hand or can anytime.

If you need to wash your vehicle:

Only from 7 p.m. – 10 a.m. on the customer’s designated water use day.

Washing must be done with a handheld bucket or handheld hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle.

The following are banned during Stage Two:

Using automatic fill valve to add water to an outdoor swimming or wading pool or pond

Charity car washes

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard

Installation of new landscapes

No new pools will be permitted to open at this time. But existing pools may stay open

Customers who violate the rules could be fined up to $2,000.

The city also stopped all sales to bulk water haulers.