KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle will hold groundbreaking ceremonies on a playground and two splash pads this week.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lake Kyle Park Inclusive Playground at 9 a.m. Monday at 700 Lehman Rd.

The city said visitors will be able to see renderings of what the new playground will look like and the features it will have. City staff will be present so residents can ask any questions they may have.

According to the announcement, the playground is estimated to be completed by September 2023.

On Thursday, the city will hold groundbreaking ceremonies for the Steeplechase Park Splash Pad at 9 a.m. at 295 Hallie Dr. and the Gregg-Clarke Park Splash Pad at 10 a.m. at 1231 W. Center St.

The city said the Steeplechase Park Splash Pad will be 2,300-square-feet and will have a giant dumping bucket, a two-headed sunflower, two mushroom showers and water cannons. It will also have shade canopies, picnic tables and benches, according to the city.

According to the city, the Gregg-Clarke Park Splash Pad will be 3,000-square-feet and will have a water tower, rain wall, dumping buckets and custom hoops. It will also have shade canopies, picnic tables, benches, and changing rooms.

The city estimated both projects will be completed in the Fall of 2023.