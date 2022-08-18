KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Police said a middle school went into lockout mode for a brief time Wednesday afternoon, because an alleged thief ran across school property.

Police tweeted Wednesday night they arrested a person they suspect stole from a convenience store.

According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.

Kyle Police said officers took the person into custody at 4:30 p.m. and gave Chapa the all clear.

Police did not name the convenience store or the person they suspected of stealing.

Chapa Middle is part of the Hays Consolidated Independent School District. According to the Hays CISD website, the regular schedule for middle schools is 8:10 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.