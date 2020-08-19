Kyle renames Rebel Drive to Fajita Drive, honoring city’s history

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle is changing the name of Rebel Drive to something the mayor hopes is more emblematic of the city: Fajita Drive.

This move comes as the Hays Consolidated Independent School District decided to get rid of the Hays High School Rebel mascot because of its ties to the Confederacy.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell brought up the resolution for changing the stretch of West Ranch Road 150 between Center Street and North Old Stagecoach Road/Farm to Market Road 2270.

“The desire would be to keep it noncontroversial and allow for us to recenter that name away from a word that is associated with really a part of American past,and Texas history that certainly we have collectively decided as a society is not the best image or word or culture to celebrate,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said other names were considered, including James Adkins, Kyle’s first Black mayor, but Adkins already had an entrance street named after him. Instead, he proposed honoring Juan Antonio “Sonny” Falcón, who the city says sold the first fajita in September 1969. Falcón died last year at age 81, and a release from the city at the time said his son planned to serve fajitas before his father’s internment at the Texas State Cemetery.

Mitchell called him a “true hero of Kyle.”

“The question is, do you name it something like Sonny Falcón Drive, which is a name which most people don’t necessarily understand, or do you try to keep it with the spirit of Rebel Drive, which is a short, widely understood word, and go with something like Fajita Drive,” Mitchell said.

A number of council members offered their support for the change, and the ordinance passed.

Public Works will replace street signs at 14 intersections. There are also 14 commercial properties and 10 homes affected, as well as some P.O. boxes. All those people will receive a letter about next steps, including how to process an address change request with the post office.

“We’re taking a piece of Kyle history that does not deserve to be celebrated and replacing it with an even better piece of Kyle history that deserves to be celebrated far and wide,” Mitchell said.