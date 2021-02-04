Kyle police work to pass ordinance restricting where child sex offenders can live

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Right now, there is no law in the City of Kyle restricting where child sex offenders can live.

That’s why the Kyle Police Department brought a proposed ordinance to its council on Tuesday to create “Child Safety Zones.”

The ordinance would make it illegal for child sex offenders to live within 1,500 feet of where children commonly gather, such as schools, parks, etc.

Police Chief Jeff Barnett said they’ve been doing research and building a foundation for this ordinance for a year now.

According to city council documents, Barnett said the first draft was modeled after a similar ordinance in Cedar Park.

Also revealed in city council documents, 60 of the 68 sex offenders in Kyle right now are considered child sex offenders and would have to comply with these restriction if the ordinance does pass.

