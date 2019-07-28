Kyle police warning residents to be aware after woman says men drove up in car, tried taking her stuff

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a woman reported that a group of men drove up to her while she was walking and tried to grab her personal belongings.

According to Kyle Police Department, on Friday around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the Steeplechase neighborhood where a woman in her 20s had run to a house for help.

“The victim told the homeowners that a dark-colored passenger vehicle pulled alongside her while she was walking on the sidewalk,” Chief Jeff Barnett said. “She further reported to officers that there were at least two males in the vehicle and that one male got out of the vehicle and approached her.”

Barnett said the woman told officers the man tried to grab her personal belongings but she was able to run and they sped away.

“Officers found her belongings scattered in the area where the woman reported the incident occurred, which was near the area of Brandi Circle and Brian Lane,” Barnett said.

“Investigators canvassed the neighborhood but were not able to find the individuals or the vehicle,” he said. “Anyone in the area with security footage or who may have seen or heard anything around that time is encouraged to call KPD at (512) 268-3232.”

KPD advises residents to be aware of their surroundings — especially when walking alone.