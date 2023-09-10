KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Kyle Police Department said it found a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing.
KPD said the teenager was found and is safe.
(File: Getty)
by: Julianna Russ
Posted:
Updated:
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Kyle Police Department said it found a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing.
KPD said the teenager was found and is safe.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now