KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Monday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Kyle.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Mr. Gatti’s located at 22510 I-35. According to the Kyle Police Department, all the suspects were wearing gloves and face coverings and were armed. The weapons they had included two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, KPD said.

According to KPD, one of the suspects drew a gun and chased after employees, then the suspects left with the till drawer. They are believed to have been driving a light-colored vehicle, possibly a white SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kyle Police Department Sergeant Keith Congdon, Jr. at 512-412-0153 or kcongdon@cityofkyle.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.