Kyle police need help finding apartment complex shooting suspect

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a suspect in a shooting Nov. 9 on Philomena Drive.
The suspect is described by witnesses as:
- Black man
- Wearing a white tank top
- Driving a 2015 or newer dark-colored, possibly charcoal, Dodge Challenger
Police responded to the scene at the Oaks of Kyle apartment complex on 200 Philomena Dr. at 7:37 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with serious injures.
Police say the incident appeared to be a drug transaction.
If anyone knows details about the incident, they should called KPD at 512-268-3232 and ask to speak to a detective.