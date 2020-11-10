Kyle police need help finding apartment complex shooting suspect

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a suspect in a shooting Nov. 9 on Philomena Drive.

The suspect is described by witnesses as:

Black man

Wearing a white tank top

Driving a 2015 or newer dark-colored, possibly charcoal, Dodge Challenger

Police responded to the scene at the Oaks of Kyle apartment complex on 200 Philomena Dr. at 7:37 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with serious injures.

Police say the incident appeared to be a drug transaction.

If anyone knows details about the incident, they should called KPD at 512-268-3232 and ask to speak to a detective.