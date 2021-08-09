Kyle police looking for Ford pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Aug. 5.

A Hays County Sheriff’s Deputy found a man who had been hit by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Windy Hill Road, on the east side of Interstate 35 near the frontage road.

Despite life-saving efforts by Buda Fire and EMS at the scene, Jose Emilio Berberena, 22, was pronounced dead at Ascension Seton Hays hospital later that day.

KPD’s crash investigation unit is on the case, and KPD says it believes the vehicle in question is a white 2010-2012 Ford F-150 pickup with a chrome bumper. The pickup potentially has damage to its grill and front end, along with a faulty passenger-side headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident should call KPD at 512-268-3232.