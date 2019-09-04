Kyle police investigating dog fight that left 1 dead, owner cited for not having animals restrained

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is currently investigating an Aug. 31 incident in the Steeplechase neighborhood involving three dogs that resulted in the death of one of the animals.

Police say two dogs escaped from their yard and entered another by breaking through a fence. There, the dogs encountered a third dog, and a fight broke out.

KPD Chief Jeff Barnett says Kyle Animal Control was called to the scene.

According to KPD, because no people were injured during the incident, per the law, the dogs are not subject to impound. The owner was cited for the dogs being loose and unrestrained, which is called Dog at Large under the law.

Additionally, one of the dogs involved in the incident was recently under quarantine for a previous unintentional bite of a person. According to KPD, the situation did not warrant the dog being deemed dangerous since the injury was minor and the person was trying to corral the dogs back into their own yard at the time of the bite.

Kyle Animal Control will complete its investigation and determine whether the animals in question will now be deemed dangerous. If that happens, the owner would be subject to several stringent restrictions regarding keeping the animals secured on the property.

Barnett recommends that all pet owners keep their animals within their property and to repair and reinforce any fencing that could lead to pets getting out or into another yard. If you have any questions, you’re asked to call Kyle Animal Control at (512) 268-3232.