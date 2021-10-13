Kyle police investigate death at CVS Pharmacy

KYLE (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a death at a CVS on Wednesday.
Police said an officer found a body on the premises of the pharmacy located at the intersection of Center Street and Interstate 35.
No other information was released.
by: KXAN staffPosted: / Updated:
KYLE (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a death at a CVS on Wednesday.
Police said an officer found a body on the premises of the pharmacy located at the intersection of Center Street and Interstate 35.
No other information was released.