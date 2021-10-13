Kyle police investigate death at CVS Pharmacy

Hays

by: KXAN staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kyle Police Department_521083

KYLE (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a death at a CVS on Wednesday.

Police said an officer found a body on the premises of the pharmacy located at the intersection of Center Street and Interstate 35.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss