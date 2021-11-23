Kyle police increasing bike patrols during holidays: ‘We can sneak up on the criminal’

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Some police departments are planning on increased patrols around busy shopping areas during the holidays this year.

In Kyle, officers will be doing it on bikes.

It’s not the average patrol unit you usually see out and about but the Kyle Police Department feels it’s just as critical in helping serve and protect.



“One of the benefits of our bicycles, is we can get into areas that police cars can’t,” Kyle Police officer James Plant said. “We’re quiet and we want to be stealthy, so we can sneak up on the criminal.”



It’s called a bike patrol unit with the goal of community policing. According to Plant, since launching about three years ago, its grown from three to seven officers who have gone through extensive training. Those skills are especially put to use during the holidays.



“It’s just an extra set of eyes and ears in the community,” Plant said.



In Plant’s three years in this unit, he says they’ve never actually caught anyone in the act of trying to break into someone’s car, or snatch their things as they leave the store. He feels their presence helps deter criminals.



Increased patrols in areas near Kyle Center Drive is something shopper, Shanna Ayala welcomes, feeling like it gets busier every year with the city’s growth.



“As a woman, unfortunately, still in this day and age, walking in a parking lot alone — especially as it starts getting dark earlier — it’s kind of nice to see that presence there,” Ayala said.



The increase in patrols will happen during high-volume business hours. Officer Plant is hoping with the community’s help, they’ll ensure a safe shopping environment for everyone.



“We get a lot of thumbs up,” Plant said.

We checked in with Buda and San Marcos. City officials say they expect patrols around their busy retail areas They’ll also close two ramps on I-35 to help control traffic for the San Marcos outlets.

Kyle PD’s patrols are officially expected to start on Monday.