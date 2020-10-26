Kyle police identify person killed in train accident last week

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a train accident last week.

On Monday, officers said the victim is 36-year-old JP Burchett, who was from Kyle. The pedestrian-train accident happened at the Opal Lane Railroad Crossing on Friday.

Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith responded to the accident and pronounced Burchett dead, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no further information was released.

A fundraiser for Burchett’s family can be found online.