KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department announced it had officially relocated its headquarters and primary operations to its new public safety center, located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing.

Residents in need of filing a report or complaint as well as speaking to police in person will do so at the public safety center. The department’s non-emergency line remains the same, with residents able to call 512-268-3232 with all non-emergency needs.

The department, alongside City of Kyle officials, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the new public safety center. The 64,000-square-foot facility was greenlit by Kyle voters in the November 2020 election.

Ribbon-cutting attendees are invited to tour the new facility and learn more about its operations following the ceremony. More details on the event are available online.