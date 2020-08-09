Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival changes due to COVID-19

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

“Although we see no way to bring our community the premier hot air balloon festival they are accustomed to, the City of Kyle is happy that we can still provide a little of the magic of Pie in the Sky through the 2020 City of Kyle Labor Day Celebrations,” a post on the city of Kyle’s website said.

On Sept. 5, a balloon flyover is expected to take place at sunrise around 7 a.m. from surprise locations around the city.

The same day, there will be a drive-thru glow show at 7:45 p.m., where residents will be able to go down Physicians Way to see eight to 10 tethered balloons. Drivers are asked to line up at 5001 City Lights Dr. No parking or walkups will be allowed.

From Sept. 4 to 11, Kyle residents are also asked to send in what Labor Day means to them for a chance to win prizes. “Whether Labor Day means BBQ, family, celebrating frontline workers, laborers and heroes, decorating the yard for the occasion or reminiscing about past years’ Pie in the Sky festivals, we want to see what Labor Day in Kyle means to you,” the city’s post said.

Send those pictures to contest@cityofkyle.com. Winners will be announced at City Council on Sept. 15.