Kyle pet owner describes her dog’s ‘look of horror’ after deadly attack

Clyde’s owner says she was walking him in the neighborhood when a German Shepherd crossed the street and attacked.

Attack sets off new rules in Kyle on 'dangerous' pets

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A dog attack in Kyle is setting the city’s new policy on dangerous animals in motion.

“Just the look in his eye once I held him for the last time, that look of horror that it must’ve been at the very end was terrifying,” recounts Susan Raine.

Raine was walking her dogs in the Amberwood neighborhood Monday afternoon when one of them was attacked near Cherrywood and Amber Ash Drive.

“The shepherd got loose from the little girl that was walking her, ran up from behind and just grabbed the Chihuahua and would not release,” Raine says.

Raine was able to pry the dog’s jaws off of her Chihuahua — but Clyde was already dead.

“I didn’t realize how much blood was on my shirts and my pants,” Raine says.

This is the first report of an attack like this since Kyle City Council members passed new rules doubling down on dangerous dogs about two weeks ago.

“Under the new ordinance, we’re doing an investigation to determine whether or not this animal is going to be deemed dangerous,” says Briana Brecher, Kyle Animal Control Officer.

If the German shepherd gets labeled ‘dangerous,’ it can still stay with the same owner, but they’d have to meet a list of criteria, including a home inspection.

“Dangerous animals have to have a liability insurance policy, they have to have a special enclosure if kept out in the yard, they have to be walked with a muzzle and a leash,” Brecher says.

Raine says if they don’t comply, she’s willing to testify in court to make sure the dog gets new owners.

“My mother’s friend, she’s like 80-something and she walks a small dog. What if that happens to her, and I had done nothing about this dog?” Raine says.

“I just hope this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

KXAN News got in touch with the German Shepherd’s owner who told us she also has two small dogs and there’s never been an issue.

Sarah Howell calls it a freak accident.

“I’ve never seen her act like that before,” she told us over the phone.

Howell says her 11 and 5-year-olds are shaken after watching the attack and that “there’s nothing we can do now but apologize and follow the law.”