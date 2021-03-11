Kyle PD works to find caller who falsely reported active shooter to lure law enforcement to area

Kyle Police are investigating a possible active shooter on Brazos Lane on March 10, 2021 (KXAN/Jala Washington)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is still trying to figure out who made a fake call alleging an active shooter situation at a home Wednesday.

According to police, officers got a call saying there was person inside a home on Brazos Lane who was hurting others in the home. Police said the person was threatening to do the same to neighbors as well as emergency responders.

Though this wasn’t true, there’s now real concern since the person was able to get that many law enforcement personnel out there as they did.

Rick Garcia, a neighbor of the Silverado neighborhood for more than 14 years couldn’t believe it.

“We had the paramedics right in front of our house, people from the street parked their cars right here,” Garcia said. “It was like — wow.”

Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said it was a trap.

“Was there evidence inside of the home that they tried to do so?” KXAN asked Barnett.

“No, we actually believe the caller picked a random residence,” Barnett said.

Barnett said the person who called does not live in the home and isn’t connected with the people who actually do. No one was inside.

“They provided such specific information, that there’s no doubt they wanted to lure all of the different agencies,” Barnett said. “We’re certainly partnering with a number of agencies and private entities to track down any information that might lead up back to the caller. We’re aware of anything they might to do to cover up their identity.”

This scary situation leaves some neighbors angry and eager for the person to be arrested.

“It’s so unnecessary,” Rosie Payne, another neighbor said. “So whoever it is, they’re going to get caught.”

The person who did make this fake call could face serious charges at the state and federal level, including jail time.

Hays County Regional SWAT, Kyle PD and Fire, San Marcos PD and EMS all responded on Wednesday.

If you have any information on this prank call, you are asked to reach out to Kyle PD.