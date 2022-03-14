Kyle PD: Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell was arrested for causing an accident involving death. (Courtesy: Hays County SO)

KYLE (KXAN) — A woman was arrested following a deadly hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist that happened late on March 13, according to Kyle Police.

Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on the southbound Interstate 35 access Road near Martinez Loop.

The bicyclist, a 26-year-old Giddings man identified as Bret Steinmann, died at the Ascension Seton Hays emergency room from his injuries.

A witness told police about the suspect’s vehicle, with one witness following it until it stopped. The suspect was identified as Elizabeth Jenell Mitchell, 35.

Mitchell returned to the scene on foot and admitted to the crash and fleeing the scene.

Officers found Mitchell’s vehicle and saw it had extensive, heavy impact damage to the front end, hood, windshield and roof.

“I extend my condolences to the victim’s family, and hope the quick conclusion of this case can bring them a sense of closure,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Mitchell was arrested for an accident involving death, as well as unrelated charges from Hays County. She is being held at Hays County Jail.