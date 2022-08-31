Kyle PD provided 200 gunlocks for CPS investigators to distribute to families who need one.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department partnered with the Hays/Caldwell County Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to provide 200 gunlocks for Child Protective Service (CPS) investigators.

The investigators said they would distribute them to households with guns that need them as a part of an initiative to help prevent firearm-related accidents with children. Kyle PD made the announcement in a Facebook post.

According to a Texas DFPS report, in 2021, eight children died in firearm-related accidents. They ranged in age from eight months to 17 years old.

DFPS reported that over the past decade, there’s been an average of seven children dying from firearm-related accidents.

They reported that most of these incidents happen while children are in the care of a parent.

Providing gunlocks to CPS investigators is part of a wider initiative called Project Child Safe.

That’s an education program created by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Project Child Safe promotes firearm safety and partners with law enforcement agencies to distribute firearm safety kits.

In the Facebook post, Kyle PD also shared children’s safety tips for parents who are gun owners:

Keep your gun unloaded when you are not using it. Do not store bullets and guns in the same place. Use cable locks or trigger locks. Use locks with no keys, like combination, magnetic or electronic locks. Store guns in a lock box, vault or safe.

The police department encouraged parents to teach their kids gun safety tips as well. Tips like stop, leave the area and tell an adult if they see a gun.