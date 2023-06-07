HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been about two weeks since many school districts let out for summer break and the Kyle Police Department said they’ve already seen one teen-related fentanyl overdose.

“Fortunately, both law enforcement and paramedics were able to arrive and safely revive that child and they’ve recovered,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

Chief Barnett said the teenager was 16 years old. They’ve seen others leading up to this one as well.

“We had one two weeks prior to that, and one a couple of weeks prior to that. So the danger has not necessarily gone away,” Chief Barnett said.

It was around this time last year that Hays County saw a spike in fentanyl overdoses among teens.

“In the summer of 2022, we saw a rise in deaths of young people related to fentanyl. We had several students in our local school district that had taken fentanyl, and it cost them their lives,” Barnett said.

What should parents do?

Barnett said the summer is a time when many teenagers will be home alone. He said it’s important for parents to have a plan in place.

“Check on those teens regularly throughout the day. If their teens are going to go visit friends, the parents need to be actively engaged in knowing who those friends are, exactly where they live, and make certain that they’re clear on the times that their children will be away from the home,” he said.

Barnett said it’s also important for parents to know what friends their children may be bringing over to their home.

