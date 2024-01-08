SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced to 52 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault of a child.

Jacob Earl Shirejian, 44, was sentenced Monday on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two second-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to a release from the Hays County district attorney.

The release said evidence at trial showed Shirejian assaulted a girlfriend’s young daughter. The victim told adults about the assaults when she was a teenager, the release said.

District Judge Tanner Neidhardt sentenced Shirejian to two consecutive sentences of eight years on the indecency counts and two consecutive sentences of 18 years on the aggravated sexual assault counts. Shirejian must serve each sentence before the next sentence will begin.