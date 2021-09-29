Kyle looks to develop a citywide trail connection part of 100-mile Central Texas system

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly 60,000 people call the City of Kyle home, that’s according to city leaders who say the city is exploding. A number that is higher from the most recent U.S. 2020 Census report which accounts for around 50,000 people.

In an effort to keep up, the city council approved the city’s trail master plan that includes a citywide trail system that aims to connect the city and shift the focus away from cars. It’s called The Vybe.

The trail would feature restaurants, stores, artwork, breweries, and more along the way. Funding for the trail could come from several revenue avenues such as developers, grants, bonds, and more, according to the presentation brought before council. Upkeep for The Vybe is estimated to cost around $500,000 a year.

Some city leaders have reservations about The Vybe but Mayor Travis Mitchell said the council approval of the trail master plan is just the start and the plan is a work in progress.

“It just takes time to figure out what it can be,” Mitchell said. “What the council voted on and what the council is saying that we are going to continue working on this plan and we are ready to put it out into the community, and development community as well, to start having these conversations.”

It’s not just The Vybe, the master plan encompasses several trail projects including one that would help with the development of a larger trail system called the Great Springs Project. It’s a 100-mile trail that would run from Barton Springs in Austin through Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels and all the way to San Antonio.

For cyclists like Tim Young, this is an opportunity to explore his backyard and give his neighbors another option to commute.

“I am so excited that they’re talking about doing this. I would love to be one of the first people out there, explore it and check it all out,” he said.