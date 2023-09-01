KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle increased its water restrictions to an amended stage three for the entire month of September and is currently in discussions with the city of San Marcos to purchase more water.

City council members received a water update on Tuesday this week from the assistant city manager in which a plan was discussed to increase watering restrictions so the town can conserve more and iron out a deal with San Marcos.

Stage 3 looks like this

The city says all residents can hand-water their lawn any day of the week between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Washing your vehicle at home is not allowed under stage three restrictions. However, car wash companies will still be allowed to operate since their water is mostly recycled and does not have a huge impact on the water supply.

Landscaping and new pool permits will not be allowed as long as the city remains in the stage three restrictions.

Irrigation systems, like your sprinklers, have special rules. There is no irrigation allowed on weekends and during the first and third week of September. During the second and fourth week of the month, residents will be allowed to use their irrigation system once a week. The day of the week depends on your address. The rules are below:

Address ending with: Your day of the week: 0 or 1 Monday 2 or 3 Tuesday 4 or 5 Wednesday 6 or 7 Thursday 8 or 9 Friday Sept. 4- 8 and Sept. 18-22 no irrigation allowed

The city said they will have staff patrolling the town to make sure people and businesses are following these restrictions.

The status from water suppliers

Kyle receives its water from three suppliers. Those suppliers are the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA), the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEACD), and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA).

The EAA is in stage four conservation and the BSEACD is expected to enter stage four conservation by October 1. The GBRA is in a voluntary 5% reduction. As these suppliers go into deeper stages of conservation, the amount of water allocated to the city decreases.

Assistant manager Amber Schmeits provided an example at the meeting. The city receives about 19.4 million gallons of water from the BSEACD each month, but if it goes into stage four that means the city would only receive about 9.9 million gallons.

“That’s a pretty big hit to this permit if it would move,” Schmeits explained.

August was a record-breaker

August was also a rough month for Kyle. City leaders said it was the most water the city has ever consumed in its history. It had the biggest effect on the water from the EAA.

Schmeits said at the end of June the city had only used about 39% of its annual allocation from EAA, well on pace to have enough water for the whole year. But by the end of August, the city had used 89% of its annual allocation from EAA.

“We thought we were doing great, doing great, doing great, and then August was just a record-breaker,” Schmeits said to council members.

A deal with San Marcos

Kyle leaders are hoping to have an agreement on September 19 when San Marcos city council gather in their regularly scheduled meeting. A spokesperson for the city of San Marcos said it would be highly unlikely that an agreement is not made.

A spokesperson for the city of Kyle said, “We have approached San Marcos and they have agreed to review their abilities to lease the City of Kyle 350 acre-feet. The quantity of water that we are requesting includes forecasted reductions that EAA will be placing on permit holders.”

This would not be the first time the cities have done something like this. The two came to an agreement last December where San Marcos gave Kyle some water.