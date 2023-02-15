KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Kyle’s Water Reclamation Project has been granted $2 million in federal appropriations to support drought-proofing and recycling water resources, according to a press release from U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett.

The Reclaimed Water Master Plan intends to create a “drought proof” resource of water that can be used to irrigate city parks and green spaces as well as supply reclaimed water for road and construction projects, according to City of Kyle communications manager Rachel Sonnier.

The main points of the plan are to review the existing and proposed reclaimed water infrastructure, and develop a plan to budget and construct the separate infrastructure that will be needed to implement it, Sonnier said.

“With the climate crisis already impacting Central Texas, water is perhaps the precious resource that is most threatened,” Doggett said. “This direct federal funding will allow the City of Kyle to move forward with new water infrastructure to conserve resources and increase drought resilience.”

Expansion of the water infrastructure and utilizing reclaimed water is in response to a rapid increase in demand as the city grows. Kyle’s population grew 800% from 5,000 citizens in 2000 to just over 50,000 in 2022, according to the City of Kyle webpage.

“We are exceptionally grateful for Representative Doggett’s support and advocacy for our Reclaimed Water Master Plan Project,” Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “Reclaimed water has proven to be a sustainable solution for rapid growth and provides a cost-effective and ‘drought-proof’ water resource for current and future public infrastructure.”

The plan originated in 2012 with a feasibility study funded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program and by the Texas Water Development Board Regional Facilities Planning Grant Program, Sonnier said.

Upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant will allow Kyle to broaden the available “types” of reclaimed water that it can treat. They currently treat to Type II – water used in remote, restricted, controlled, or limited-access areas where human contact is unlikely. Future equipment will allow Kyle to treat to Type I, which is water used where public contact is likely such as watering public parks or school yards.

The master plan is still in development, and a draft will be available in May.