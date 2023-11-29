KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Fire Department marked a month of milestones in November.

The department welcomed three new engines. Along with that, KFD broke ground on Station 4 at 110 High Road.

“This 2-acre lot will now be home to our newest station serving the northeast side of Kyle,” KFD said in a Facebook post.

The Kyle Fire Department said it added three new engines and broke ground on a new station all in the month of November. (Photo: Kyle Fire Department)

The fire department said this station will be a collaborative effort with TXST CIEDAR, a new research and development marketplace for Texas State University.

KFD said it will focus on research to address challenges like flooding, extreme weather and firefighter health.

“As a department, we’re proud to continue growing and evolving our capabilities to keep our residents safe,” the department said.

