Kyle enters Stage 1 of water conservation

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle has entered Stage 1 of water conservation, the City announced Tuesday.

If you have an odd-numbered home address you can water the yard or wash the car on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the City says. Even-numbered addresses can use water outdoors on Thursdays and Sundays.

Water use hours are from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The City says residents can water or irrigate their lawns:

By handheld hose with shutoff nozzle or bucket any time during the day or night

By a hose and sprinkler, soaker hose or drip irrigation

By permanently installed automatic irrigation system on designated outdoor water use days

The City of Kyle says violation of the ordinance may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and at least $50 per violation.