Kyle enters Stage 1 of water conservation

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
faucet_384540

profile of a bronze metallic faucet with water drop; Shutterstock ID 136881866; PO: today-david

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle has entered Stage 1 of water conservation, the City announced Tuesday.

If you have an odd-numbered home address you can water the yard or wash the car on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the City says. Even-numbered addresses can use water outdoors on Thursdays and Sundays.

Water use hours are from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The City says residents can water or irrigate their lawns:

  • By handheld hose with shutoff nozzle or bucket any time during the day or night
  • By a hose and sprinkler, soaker hose or drip irrigation
  • By permanently installed automatic irrigation system on designated outdoor water use days

The City of Kyle says violation of the ordinance may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and at least $50 per violation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss