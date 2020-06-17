Kyle enters Stage 1 of water conservation

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle has entered Stage 1 of water conservation, the City announced Tuesday.
If you have an odd-numbered home address you can water the yard or wash the car on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the City says. Even-numbered addresses can use water outdoors on Thursdays and Sundays.
Water use hours are from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The City says residents can water or irrigate their lawns:
- By handheld hose with shutoff nozzle or bucket any time during the day or night
- By a hose and sprinkler, soaker hose or drip irrigation
- By permanently installed automatic irrigation system on designated outdoor water use days
The City of Kyle says violation of the ordinance may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and at least $50 per violation.