KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students and staff members at a Hays Consolidated Independent School District elementary school returned to their building Wednesday after a fire nearby initially made them evacuate.

A district spokesperson told KXAN a storage container at a property near Simon Middle School, located at 3839 FM 150 in Kyle, caught on fire. School leaders evacuated everyone from the building out of an abundance of caution and took them down the street to Hemphill Elementary School.

A KXAN viewer shared video Wednesday showing heavy black smoke and large flames coming from the burning container. The district thanked firefighters for putting out the fire.

Staff members advised families not to come to the elementary school where they evacuated, though, because they wanted to keep the streets clear for first responders. They also said parents may have a tough time reaching their children, because many left their cell phones and backpacks in testing rooms at the middle school.

The district said it did not appear the fire damaged the school in any way.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.