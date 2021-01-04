Kyle couple delivers ‘miracle baby’ at home on New Year’s Day

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A couple in Kyle unexpectedly delivered their baby girl at home, early New Year’s Day.

Michael and Megan Cardwell said the were ringing in the New Year safely at home, when Megan started having contractions.

From there, everything happened so fast, the couple said they didn’t have time to make it to the hospital. So, they headed for the bath tub instead.

Cardwell said he called 911 immediately, when he knew he was going to have to deliver their baby girl.

He credits a 911 operator for talking him through it, even instructing him on how to tie the umbilical cord off with a shoelace.

Megan and baby Meredith are healthy, and at home now with family, after being examined at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

