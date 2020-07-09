Kyle City Council to help residents pay utility bills through emergency relief grant

City leaders say they are working on an emergency grant program to help people who can’t pay utilities due to COVID-19.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Relief is on the way for Kyle residents struggling to pay their utility bills due to COVID-19 cutting their incomes.

On Tuesday night, Kyle City Council passed an emergency utility bill relief program.

The program will give financial help to eligible customers on their March, April and May 2020 utility bills for any service provided by the city, including water.

It will also tackle customers’ late fees and service disconnection fees.

The city plans on funding the program using money allotted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management for coronavirus relief, according to the program’s guidelines.

Last month, council members voted to postpone utility disconnects until July 29 while they worked on getting the emergency grant program together.

Those looking to apply for a grant have to meet a few requirements, like being an inside-City customer, experiencing a “financial hardship” due to the loss of a job or decrease in income and having a low income by federal thresholds.

However, the city says the program doesn’t cover account deposits, other service applications or new initiation fees.

San Marcos utilities also proposed a plan to extend their no-termination process until at least September 30. That deadline sat at the end of July.

The plan will also let residents use their deposit money for owed bills and includes an online option for residents who can pay their bills to donate to those who can’t.

Visit Kyle’s emergency utility bill relief program site to learn more.