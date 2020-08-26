Kyle City Council rescinds Fajita Drive name; committee will look at other alternatives to replace Rebel Drive

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, Kyle City Council voted to hold off on renaming Rebel Drive for now.

The council renamed the stretch of West Ranch Road 150 between Center Street and North Old Stagecoach Road/Farm to Market Road 2270 to Fajita Drive last week. However, KXAN reported there was backlash from hundreds of residents and a petition against the name Fajita Drive.

As a result, Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell announced a public hearing for Tuesday night.

In the meeting, council voted 6-1 to rescind the name Fajita Drive. Mitchell voted against it.

In a second motion, the council voted 7-0 to allow a committee time to look for alternative names for Rebel Drive. In the meantime, addresses and signs won’t change until a new name is picked.

Earlier that day on Facebook, Mitchell said he would call for the road to move from city designation to the state designation of RM 150 instead.

“There have been some great alternates proposed by the community this week, but I personally think it’s wise for the community to take a break from this and, perhaps, council can restart the discussion down the road,” he said in the Facebook post.

Mitchell said in the post that he, along with city council members, were just openly celebrating the legacy of Sonny Falcon and Kyle’s place in the history of the fajita.

“From our standpoint, naming the street Fajita Drive made a lot of sense—which is why it passed unanimously and joyously,” the post said.

Mitchell apologized for not letting the process happen organically with proper input from the community.