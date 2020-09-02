Kyle City Council formally removes Rebel Drive name, creates committee to rename it

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The saga of renaming a street continues in Kyle.

The Kyle City Council changed the street formerly known as Rebel Drive to Fajita Drive on Aug. 18, but community uproar caused the city to rescind that new name a week later.

The city said the road will now have its original state-designated name, West Ranch to Market Road 150, as it works to create an ad hoc committee to address the renaming of the road.

At its Sept. 1 meeting, Kyle City Council removed the name Rebel Drive and also passed a resolution to create a renaming committee, which will consist of seven community members and two staff liaisons.

To be considered for the committee, people need to fill out an application and meet the following criteria:

A Kyle and Texas resident for at least 12 consecutive months

18 years old

A U.S. citizen

Qualified voter in the city

Not delinquent on any indebtedness to the city

The application closes Sept. 14, and the city council will review the applications at its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

Business, property owners and residents on West RM 150 can still use Rebel Drive as the address until a new name is chosen, the city stated.

The city council changed the name initially to Fajita Drive because of the city’s place in fajita history, the city said. Sonny Falcon sold the first fajita taco at a concession booth during a Diez and Seis celebration in 1969, according to the city. Falcon was dubbed “The Fajita King,” as he continued to sell his fajita tacos throughout Central Texas.