Kyle City Council buys more time for citizens who can’t pay utilities during pandemic

City leaders say they are working on an emergency grant program to help people who can’t pay utilities due to COVID-19.

More help may be on the way for customers facing COVID-19 wage, job loss

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle city council members voted Tuesday night to postpone utility disconnects until July 29 while staff works on an emergency grant to help people make their payments.

“I had this item on the agenda because we have been discussing the possibility of having to disconnect some of our utility customers for nonpayment due to loss of job or loss of income due to COVID,” said council member Tracy Scheel.

The City’s finance director said they are in the process of “finalizing guidelines for an emergency utility bill grant program.”

He said city staff is planning to bring the plan forward for approval at the July 7 city council meeting — which is why they moved to delay June 29 disconnections.

The deferment applies to all City of Kyle utility customers.

If a Kyle resident has a different water company, like Monarch or Goforth, they will need to speak to those companies directly about their water bills, Scheel said.

Other Hays County cities

The City of San Marcos has temporarily stopped all utility disconnects.

Council members are expected to discuss when to resume normal operations at a special city council meeting Thursday at 4 p.m.

The city has also been waiving late fees “on a case-by-case basis,” according to its website.

Buda city council members voted in April to suspend late fees and disconnects for two months.

Normal payments resumed on June 9.