Kyle cancels 2021 Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Kyle is canceling its 2021 Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival, which was scheduled for Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-5).

The city said in a release Wednesday COVID-19 has impacted everything in the planning process, from staffing and volunteers to vendors and supplies.

City officials said they wanted to “avoid contributing to an already strained health care system,” especially with an increase in active cases in the area and the delta variant on the move.

Refunds will be issued to all vendors and ticket holders, the city said.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our partners, sponsors, and the community; and look forward to the best festival ever in 2022,” the city said in release.