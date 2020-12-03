Kinder Morgan sends City of Kyle $1.3M for first payment in settlement

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kinder Morgan, the company involved with the Permian Highway Pipeline Project, made its first of two settlement payments to the City of Kyle Tuesday.

The city announced in a press release that Kyle City Council accepted the first payment of $1.375 million from the company for the 2019 settlement agreement between the city and pipeline project.

In October 2019, city council worked with Kinder to create guidelines to provide protections to the city that would not otherwise be included in current state and federal regulations, the release said.

The full settlement agreement required Kinder to pay a total of $2.7 million to the city “to protect the city from incurring any undue financial burden caused by the pipeline on existing infrastructure,” the release said.

The agreement also required Kinder to help resolve problems between the pipelines and future infrastructure projects.

The second payment will be sent within the next year, Kinder Morgan reported to the city.