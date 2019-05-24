Kerbey Lane Cafe is coming to Texas State University campus in San Marcos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State University Board of Regents approved a ten-year lease for Austin-based Kerbey Lane Cafe at San Marcos location Thursday, the school announced in a press release Friday.

The restaurant will assume operation of a university-owned restaurant facility on the San Marcos River at 221 Sessom Drive that currently houses the Saltgrass Steakhouse.

Landry’s Inc., the parent company for the current occupants, recently informed the university that they intended to expire at the end of its term on Dec. 31.

“Kerbey Lane stood out from the beginning due to their passion for coming to San Marcos, their innovative thinking about the use of the site, their extensive, affordable and delicious menu and their unrivaled reputation,” said Texas State official, Eric Algoe. “The university is very happy to be bringing a restaurant to San Marcos that will have great appeal to our students and to the entire San Marcos community.”