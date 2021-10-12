Jury selection begins for Kyle man accused of killing 2-year-old son, blamed ‘demons’

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Jury selection is underway in the case of one parent who is accused of killing his two-year-old child.

Stevie Dwayne Williams, 24, and his wife Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, 20, are facing capital murder charges in the death of their 2-year-old son who died in Kyle in July 2018.

Kyle police reported that officers had responded to the family’s home in the 300 block of Marquitos Drive on July 4, 2018, when they found the boy in the front hall, not breathing. Police said officers saw “bruising on his left and right rib area, bruising on his back and bruising on his forehead.”

At the time, Dazrine told officers that when Stevie went into the child’s room, he wasn’t alive anymore. Her “only explanation was ‘something (not someone) attacked him or something,'” an affidavit said. Stevie had told police that “something not worldly” had hurt the child, stating that it could be “demons, evil,” the affidavit said.

Child Protective Services said it had previous encounters with the family. The affidavit said the boy had been removed from his parents’ care for almost a year after he was found with cracked ribs, a fractured wrist and burns to several areas of his body from hot water.

The boy was returned to the Williams after Stevie and Dazrine after the parents participated in parenting classes.

Jury selection for Stevie’s trial began on Oct. 12 and opening statements are scheduled to take place on Oct. 13.

KXAN News will have coverage of this online, check back for updates.