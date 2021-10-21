Kyle parent who blamed ‘demons’ in death of 2-year-old son found guilty of capital murder

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County jury found Stevie Dwayne Williams guilty of capital murder in the death of his 2-year-old son, Mason, after the boy was found squeezed to death in 2018. Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours.

During closing arguments Wednesday afternoon, before the jury went into deliberations, the defense argued the state hadn’t proven without a reasonable doubt that it was actually Stevie, and not Stevie’s wife, who was responsible for the boy’s murder. Stevie’s attorney pointed the finger at Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, who is also facing capital murder charges. Her trial is scheduled for the end of this year.

The state argued the evidence was overwhelming that both Stevie and Dazrine are responsible for the 2-year-old’s death and asked the jury to find Stevie guilty of capital murder. The jury agreed.

Over the last week, jurors have heard from family members of both Dazrine and Stevie, child protective services, first responders, a forensic pathologist, a pediatrician, detectives and the adopted dad for the couple’s youngest daughter, among other witnesses.

“Would you admit to a murder?” Stevie asks the police twice.



They flip the question on him.



“I’m sure if I murdered someone and had some kind of guilt I would admit to a murder,” Stevie says. — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 15, 2021

Evidence brought forward by the state included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off of the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister.

Mason’s autopsy revealed his chest had been constricted to the point that he could not breath, cutting off oxygen to the brain which ultimately caused his death. He was also found to have other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department that it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police, which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury, Stevie maintained that neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.

The state’s case lasted a little more than a week. The defense did not bring additional witnesses or evidence forward before resting its case. Stevie did not testify.

