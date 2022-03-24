BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Johnson High School in Buda is releasing students for the day after it experienced a “small fire” in the athletics wing of the building Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for Hays CISD. Afterschool activities are also canceled.

The message said that the school was evacuated and sprinkler systems activated with smoke still in the building.

“It doesn’t appear we will be able to get back into the building today,” the spokesperson said.

Buses will be taking students home via their normal routes while those who drive or walk to school may leave now.

Parents are encouraged to allow their children to use the buses if that’s normally how they get to school so that traffic is kept light while first responders arrive at the area.

Parents who will be picking up their students are required to enter at the main drive off of Farm to Market Road 976 and follow the directions given by first responders.

The spokesperson said they do not anticipate the school will be affected Friday but will have more information Thursday afternoon.