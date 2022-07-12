KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The James Adkins Pool in Kyle will now be open on more days during the week.

Before Tuesday, the pool was only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The limited availability was because of the lifeguard shortage the City of Kyle was experiencing. However, at a July 5 meeting, the city council created an incentive program to address the shortage.

The program will take $19,500 from the seasonal budget that has around $65,000 left over. The money will be used to provide incentives for lifeguards like referral bonuses.

Starting Tuesday, the city will open the pool on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

