WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Jacob’s Well, the popular swimming hole near Wimberley, will remain closed to swimmers for the “foreseeable future.”

According to Hays County Parks officials, water conditions are unsafe for swimming. Drought has caused the flow from the spring to “not be suitable for swimming at this time.”

The spring-fed well officially ceased flowing back in July, for only the fourth time in recorded history.

Parks and Recreation staff say swim reservations will remain closed until water flow is sustainable and staff has deemed it safe for swim access.

“We do not know when we will allow swimming as this is contingent on precipitation and groundwater flow,” a notice on the Jacob’s Well website says.

The park is still open daily for hiking and viewing the spring.

All of Hays County is experiencing drought at this time, with 88% of the county in at least extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About 19% of the county is in exceptional drought, the worst category.