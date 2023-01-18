HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.

Neighbors said it poses a risk to the environment. However, the property owner said what some think is trash is actually another person’s treasure.

Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home. (KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Neighbors Krista Pepau and Lynn Manning said it has been growing for months.

“It’s a big worry. It’s a big stress. It’s a big frustration,” Manning said.

Pepau said her home and others are experiencing a rat issue because of this. “We’re starting to see them on a regular basis,” she said.

All of it sits on top of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone. It concerns the former director of the San Marcos River Foundation, Dianne Wassenich.

Wassenich said this opening goes straight down into the aquifer.

“The same recharge features that are here on this land are right next door on that land. It needs to be cleaned up,” Wassenich said.

But according to the property owner Joei Williams, there’s more to this than meets the eye.

Williams said these are items given to her from others in the community to then pass on to people in need.

“They had a tire blowout. And they, you know, they needed a tire. Picked up a bunch of baby stuff one time for a woman,” she said.

Joei Williams said she’s been giving back to the community for more than a decade.

She acknowledged the piles are out of hand but claims this isn’t a threat to the environment.

“I don’t burn household trash. I do not burn tires at all,” Williams said.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has gotten involved and gave citations for public nuisance and unrestrained dogs.

But HCSO said there’s not much more it can do outside of that.

“The owner has to be able to be willing to clean the property up themselves. We’re having those conversations,” said HCSO Deputy Anthony Hipolito.

Williams said she is working to get this picked up but is not sure how long it will take.

Neighbors hope it is sooner rather than later.

“Seeing it grow and grow and grow. It’s frustrating,” Manning said.